PHC develops MSDS for aesthetics,hair transplant clinics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has developed the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of hair transplant and aesthetics clinics, allowing only qualified and experienced professionals to provide the services.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz chaired a consultative meeting held here on Friday and apprised the participants about the regulatory framework being enforced by the PHC, and underscored the need for regulating the newly-emerging treatment modalities as well.

He informed that the commission had developed standards for all kinds of healthcare establishments, and now it had embarked upon working on specialities to bring them under the ambit of law and hence regularise their functioning.

Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salaryia briefed the meeting about the MSDS of the aesthetics and hair transplant clinics.

He said these standards ensured the protection of patients' rights, awareness about their treatment, implementation of clinics' SOPs, and medical cover in case of emergency.

The participants discussed currently reported developments, techniques, and challenges of both areas in Pakistan.

They appreciated the MSDS, and gave suggestions to bring about certain amendments as well.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram underlined the need for credentialing and training of professionals to perform hair transplant and aesthetic procedures.

The meeting was attended by professors, doctors, healthcare professionals and seniorofficials of the PHC.