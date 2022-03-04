UrduPoint.com

PHC Develops MSDS For Aesthetics,hair Transplant Clinics

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PHC develops MSDS for aesthetics,hair transplant clinics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has developed the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of hair transplant and aesthetics clinics, allowing only qualified and experienced professionals to provide the services.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz chaired a consultative meeting held here on Friday and apprised the participants about the regulatory framework being enforced by the PHC, and underscored the need for regulating the newly-emerging treatment modalities as well.

He informed that the commission had developed standards for all kinds of healthcare establishments, and now it had embarked upon working on specialities to bring them under the ambit of law and hence regularise their functioning.

Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salaryia briefed the meeting about the MSDS of the aesthetics and hair transplant clinics.

He said these standards ensured the protection of patients' rights, awareness about their treatment, implementation of clinics' SOPs, and medical cover in case of emergency.

The participants discussed currently reported developments, techniques, and challenges of both areas in Pakistan.

They appreciated the MSDS, and gave suggestions to bring about certain amendments as well.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram underlined the need for credentialing and training of professionals to perform hair transplant and aesthetic procedures.

The meeting was attended by professors, doctors, healthcare professionals and seniorofficials of the PHC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab All

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

46 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>