PHC, DI Khan Bench Cancels Bail Of Drug Pushers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

PHC, DI Khan bench cancels bail of drug pushers

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Thursday ordered arrest of four drug paddlers after cancelling their bail on application of special prosecutor of Anti-Narcotics Force, Nadia Gul Advocate

As per details, the officials of police station Dera Ismail Khan had arrested four accused named Jahanzeb Khan, Rab Nawaz, Baitullah and Farmanullah with possession of 41kg hashish.

As per details, the officials of police station Dera Ismail Khan had arrested four accused named Jahanzeb Khan, Rab Nawaz, Baitullah and Farmanullah with possession of 41kg hashish.

Later the accused had filed an application for their bail in the court of Additional Sessions Judge-1, D I Khan and the court granted bail to the accused.

On the release of the accused on bail, Special Prosecutor Nadia Gul had filed an application with Peshawar High Court for cancellation of bail of the accused involved in drug smuggling.

Today, the PHC, D I Khan bench accepting the application of Advocate Nadia Gul cancelled the bail of the accused and ordered their re-arrest.

