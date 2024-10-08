Open Menu

PHC Directs AG To Move IHC Against Sealing Of KP House

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday hearing a petition against the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, directed the Advocate General KP to move Islamabad High Court as it was the relevant forum to hear the petition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday hearing a petition against the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, directed the Advocate General KP to move Islamabad High Court as it was the relevant forum to hear the petition.

The Chief Justice (CJ) of PHC, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim in his remarks noted that since the house was not sealed by the Federal authorities but rather by a local entity, Capital Development Authority (CDA) which did not fall in the domain of PHC therefore the matter should be taken up in Islamabad High Court which he said was the right forum to hear the petition.

The CJ maintained that if the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had taken action against someone, the affected party would move PHC rather than Islamabad High Court (IHC) as the later wouldn’t be able to provide any relief to the petitioner.

The Chief Justice told the Attorney General that the case had been brought to the wrong forum and asked him to file their case in IHC.

Earlier, the Advocate General (AG) KP, Shah Faisal argued that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had sealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. Terming it a wrong move Faisal contended that the KP House was the property of the provincial government and it was not the discretion of CDA to seal it. He pleaded with the court to issue orders for the reopening of the KP House in Islamabad.

