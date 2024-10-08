PHC Directs AG To Move IHC Against Sealing Of KP House
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday hearing a petition against the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, directed the Advocate General KP to move Islamabad High Court as it was the relevant forum to hear the petition
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday hearing a petition against the sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, directed the Advocate General KP to move Islamabad High Court as it was the relevant forum to hear the petition.
The Chief Justice (CJ) of PHC, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim in his remarks noted that since the house was not sealed by the Federal authorities but rather by a local entity, Capital Development Authority (CDA) which did not fall in the domain of PHC therefore the matter should be taken up in Islamabad High Court which he said was the right forum to hear the petition.
The CJ maintained that if the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) had taken action against someone, the affected party would move PHC rather than Islamabad High Court (IHC) as the later wouldn’t be able to provide any relief to the petitioner.
The Chief Justice told the Attorney General that the case had been brought to the wrong forum and asked him to file their case in IHC.
Earlier, the Advocate General (AG) KP, Shah Faisal argued that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had sealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad. Terming it a wrong move Faisal contended that the KP House was the property of the provincial government and it was not the discretion of CDA to seal it. He pleaded with the court to issue orders for the reopening of the KP House in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor
PPP delegation calls on PM
Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th
Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 40
Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg powder production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
-
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Ambassador
-
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor
-
PPP delegation calls on PM
-
Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th
-
PM seeks plan over relief assistance programme for Palestine
-
FS Amna reaffirms Pakistan's keenness to enhance trade, investment ties with Africa
-
Commissioner for starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot, Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads