PHC directs cogent measures against dengue fever

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Rashid Qaiser on Wednesday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take cogent measures for controlling spread of dengue fever in wake of increasing dengue cases in the province.

Giving the directives on a hearing, Chief Justice sought detailed report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding steps taken for prevention of dengue spread.

He noted that once again the situation of dengue fever had worsen throughout the province and asked about the preventive steps taken so far.

Responding, the Programme Manager Dengue Control Programme informed that as many as 1724 dengue cases had been reported during the current spell among which 140 patients were under treatment in the hospitals of the province.

He said dengue cases were reportedly higher in Peshawar, Buner and Khyber districts wherein Peshawar was on top with 384 cases.

Chief Justice asked about the current fumigation status in Peshawar and most affected areas in the city.

Dengue Programme Manager responded that Town Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) were regularly carrying out fumigation and until now 30000 houses have been fumigated.

He said the most affected areas included Sarband, Sufaid Dheri, Achini Bala and Pishtakhara.