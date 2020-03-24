PHC directs dental clinics to take measures to prevent coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Care Commission (PHC) on Tuesday directed the dental clinics to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in their clinics.

According to PHC spokesman, dental surgeons have been advised that patients should not be gathered in the clinics and the clinics should avoid x-rays as far as possible.

The PHC also directed that posters about the coronavirus should be available to patients in clinics and information should be provided and dental surgeons and their staff must ensure cleanliness and make themselves completely safe from virus.

Dental clinics were also directed that all equipments, chairs and other supplies for surgery should be kept according to the basic principles of health.

In addition, the chief executive officers of the district health authorities have also been directed to follow instructions and continue action against quack dentists.