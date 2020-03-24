UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Directs Dental Clinics To Take Measures To Prevent Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

PHC directs dental clinics to take measures to prevent coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Care Commission (PHC) on Tuesday directed the dental clinics to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in their clinics.

According to PHC spokesman, dental surgeons have been advised that patients should not be gathered in the clinics and the clinics should avoid x-rays as far as possible.

The PHC also directed that posters about the coronavirus should be available to patients in clinics and information should be provided and dental surgeons and their staff must ensure cleanliness and make themselves completely safe from virus.

Dental clinics were also directed that all equipments, chairs and other supplies for surgery should be kept according to the basic principles of health.

In addition, the chief executive officers of the district health authorities have also been directed to follow instructions and continue action against quack dentists.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

57 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Singapore Toughens Social Distancing Rules After C ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports 82 New Coronavirus Cases

6 minutes ago

Iran Calls for Ceasefire in Armed Conflict in Yeme ..

6 minutes ago

US State of Maryland Registers 349 New COVID-19 Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.