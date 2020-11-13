PHC directs HCEs to make transactions through banks only

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has directed hospitals, all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs) and laboratories to make payments for the PHC through selected banks of the commission only

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has directed hospitals, all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs) and laboratories to make payments for the PHC through selected banks of the commission only.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, all HCEs have been directed that the PHC licensing fee should be paid through cross cheque, demand draft or pay order, issued for the Punjab Healthcare Commission, and deposit fines in the PHC selected banks only.

Moreover, no person is authorised to get money under any condition or accrue any favour, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any such transaction.

The PHC has warned that a few swindlers are cheating people by using name of the Commission, causing monetary losses to them, and bringing the PHC to bad repute. The Commission has directed its stakeholders to handover such culprits to the local police and immediately inform the PHC on toll-free helpline 0800 00742, and telephone numbers 042-99333161-8.