PHC directs hospitals, labs for dengue preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has directed all laboratories and hospitals for making arrangements to diagnose and treat dengue patients.

A letter on Tuesday was sent to the vice chancellors of the medical universities, principals of the teaching hospitals, chief executive officers of the district health authorities, and administration of the private hospitals and laboratories of the province.

The inspection teams will visit the premises to assess the preparations and implementation of the checklist , the letter said.

Earlier, in a meeting, preparations of the hospitals and labs were assessed. PHC Chairperson board of Commissioners Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak chaired the meeting, while chief executive officer Commission Dr Shuaib Khan gave a briefing about various steps of the PHC to assess preparations of the hospitals and laboratories. He presented the check-list. PHC directors Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya and Dr Anwar Janjua, Secretary Dengue Expert Advisory Group Professor Muhammad Ali Khan, Ali Kharal, Dr Umer Ishaque, Rafia Haider and others attended the meeting.