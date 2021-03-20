PHC directs hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday directed all private hospitals in the province to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, considering the current surge in the infection rate.

As per a directive issued to the administrations of all private hospitals, which are treating COVID-19 patients, the number of beds in the isolation wards, high dependency units, and intensive care units should be increased. They have been directed that the special wards and units must be fully equipped with all necessary resources in line with the guidelines and standard operating procedures, issued by the Punjab government from time-to-time.

The administrators have been further directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission within 48 hours from the issuance of the directive.