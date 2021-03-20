UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Directs Hospitals To Increase Beds For COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

PHC directs hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday directed all private hospitals in the province to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, considering the current surge in the infection rate.

As per a directive issued to the administrations of all private hospitals, which are treating COVID-19 patients, the number of beds in the isolation wards, high dependency units, and intensive care units should be increased. They have been directed that the special wards and units must be fully equipped with all necessary resources in line with the guidelines and standard operating procedures, issued by the Punjab government from time-to-time.

The administrators have been further directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission within 48 hours from the issuance of the directive.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

2 minutes ago

Govt establishes 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration p ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

4 minutes ago

March 20; Islamabad: No compromise on our struggle ..

16 minutes ago

Covid 19 vaccination continues in Arts Council of ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.