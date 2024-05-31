PHC Directs Private Hospitals To Prepare For Measles, Heat Stroke Patients
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued a directive to all private hospitals across the province, instructing them to prioritize arrangements for treating measles and heat stroke patients.
The directive, issued on Friday, mandates that hospitals make immediate preparations in their emergency departments to handle the rising number of heat stroke cases due to increasing temperatures. Additionally, hospitals are required to be equipped to manage measles cases effectively.
The PHC has also emphasized the need for timely reporting and monitoring of measles cases.
Hospitals must appoint focal persons responsible for updating patient data on the measles dashboard and submit these details to the commission as soon as possible.
Furthermore, the directive includes instructions for hospitals to be prepared for potential Congo virus cases, ensuring a comprehensive response to emerging health threats.
The PHC stressed the importance of implementing these guidelines to enhance the readiness and responsiveness of private healthcare facilities in the province.
