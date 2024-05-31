Open Menu

PHC Directs Private Hospitals To Prepare For Measles, Heat Stroke Patients

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PHC directs private hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued a directive to all private hospitals across the province, instructing them to prioritize arrangements for treating measles and heat stroke patients.

The directive, issued on Friday, mandates that hospitals make immediate preparations in their emergency departments to handle the rising number of heat stroke cases due to increasing temperatures. Additionally, hospitals are required to be equipped to manage measles cases effectively.

The PHC has also emphasized the need for timely reporting and monitoring of measles cases.

Hospitals must appoint focal persons responsible for updating patient data on the measles dashboard and submit these details to the commission as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the directive includes instructions for hospitals to be prepared for potential Congo virus cases, ensuring a comprehensive response to emerging health threats.

The PHC stressed the importance of implementing these guidelines to enhance the readiness and responsiveness of private healthcare facilities in the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Congo All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

1 hour ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan