PHC Directs Social Welfare Dept To Decide On Illegal Orphanage House Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench Saturday has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department to issue a legal decision within 15 days regarding a petition challenging an alleged illegal election conducted by the suspended Governing Body of Idara Taleem-ul-Quran Orphanage, Abbottabad.
The petition, filed by Ghulam Mustafa Khan Jadoon on February 25, 2025, contends that the election was held without approval from the Social Welfare Department and the Chairman of the Orphanage, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad. It also failed to consider an appeal by Sajid Awan, the suspended caretaker, who was removed on corruption charges and replaced by the Additional Deputy Commissioner as the new caretaker.
The case was heard on March 13, 2025, by Justice Faheem Wali and Justice Syed Mudassir Ameer.
The petitioner was represented by High Court Bar Association President Sardar Aman Khan Advocate Supreme Court) alongside Shabnam Nawaz Advocate Supreme Court and Adeel Ahmad Advocate High Court.
Four months ago, following public complaints, the High Court Bar Association President and his team conducted a surprise visit to the orphanage. Their inspection revealed numerous irregularities, which were later highlighted on social media. In response, Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, took swift action, leading to the suspension of the orphanage’s Governing Body through the Social Welfare Department.
This situation has prompted legal action by Abbottabad’s influential figures to protect the rights and welfare of orphaned children and ensure transparency in the orphanage's management.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court rejects bail plea in Saifur Rehman murder case6 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered6 minutes ago
-
PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election6 minutes ago
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity16 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris protest in Geneva, demand UN intervention against India's occupation16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees26 minutes ago
-
Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori26 minutes ago
-
Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held26 minutes ago