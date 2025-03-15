PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench Saturday has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department to issue a legal decision within 15 days regarding a petition challenging an alleged illegal election conducted by the suspended Governing Body of Idara Taleem-ul-Quran Orphanage, Abbottabad.

The petition, filed by Ghulam Mustafa Khan Jadoon on February 25, 2025, contends that the election was held without approval from the Social Welfare Department and the Chairman of the Orphanage, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad. It also failed to consider an appeal by Sajid Awan, the suspended caretaker, who was removed on corruption charges and replaced by the Additional Deputy Commissioner as the new caretaker.

The case was heard on March 13, 2025, by Justice Faheem Wali and Justice Syed Mudassir Ameer.

The petitioner was represented by High Court Bar Association President Sardar Aman Khan Advocate Supreme Court) alongside Shabnam Nawaz Advocate Supreme Court and Adeel Ahmad Advocate High Court.

Four months ago, following public complaints, the High Court Bar Association President and his team conducted a surprise visit to the orphanage. Their inspection revealed numerous irregularities, which were later highlighted on social media. In response, Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, took swift action, leading to the suspension of the orphanage’s Governing Body through the Social Welfare Department.

This situation has prompted legal action by Abbottabad’s influential figures to protect the rights and welfare of orphaned children and ensure transparency in the orphanage's management.