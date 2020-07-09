PHC dismissed employee after inquiry committee find him guilty of misconduct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) disciplinary committee on Thursday dismissed it's employee on proven charges of misconduct.

According to PHC press release, one official namely Mujammad Imran, Computer Operator BS-16 was dismissed from service upon completion of inquiry against him.

The charges of misconduct were proved and made him liable for major penalty under the Rules of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Civil Servant (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.