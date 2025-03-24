Open Menu

PHC Dismisses ANP Leader’s Petition Against Terrorist Resettlement

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) chief Senator Aimal Wali Khan against the resettlement of former militants.

According to details, the court issued a six-page written verdict, stating that the petitioner failed to provide evidence of any violation of fundamental rights.

The ruling emphasized that policymaking is the government's prerogative, and a policy cannot be struck down merely due to its unpopularity.

The court acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered from terrorism for decades, resulting in the martyrdom of thousands of law enforcement personnel and civilians.

The province has also endured billions of Dollars in economic losses.

Furthermore, the decision noted that terrorism has damaged Pakistan’s global reputation, particularly that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and several political leaders have lost their lives in suicide attacks.

The court advised that as a senator, Aimal Wali Khan could raise the issue in parliament. If he has concerns, he should approach the relevant government authorities.

