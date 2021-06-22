PHC dismisses bail petition of Amphetamine (Ice) smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rasheed Khan on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of an ice-drug smuggler.

In the judgment available on PHC's website www.peshawarhighcourt.gov.

pk, a smuggler named Atlas Khan has been arrested after recovering 520grams Amphetamine (ice) during patrol duty by Chamkani Police,few days back.

It was proved that the act of selling latest and most lethal contra bands has devastating effects on younger generation. Thus the smuggler has dis-entitled to the concession of bail, the judgment concluded.