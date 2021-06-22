UrduPoint.com
PHC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Amphetamine (Ice) Smuggler

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaiser Rasheed Khan on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of an ice-drug smuggler.

pk, a smuggler named Atlas Khan has been arrested after recovering 520grams Amphetamine (ice) during patrol duty by Chamkani Police,few days back.

It was proved that the act of selling latest and most lethal contra bands has devastating effects on younger generation. Thus the smuggler has dis-entitled to the concession of bail, the judgment concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

