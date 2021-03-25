UrduPoint.com
PHC Dismisses Employee From Service On Misconduct

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PHC dismisses employee from service on misconduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dismissed another employee from service namely Shameen Masih , sanitation attendant on the grounds of misconduct.

Notification regarding the disciplinary action in this regards issued on Thursday.

Upon the receipt of the complaints the official was proceeded under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011. On conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, the alleged charges against the official were proved and found guilty which made him liable for major penalty of "dismissal from service".

