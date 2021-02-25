PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday dismissed the appeal of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate to contest for a technocrat seat in Senate election.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Nasir Mahfooz heard the petition of JUI Senate candidate to allow him contesting Senate election.

However, the bench denied the appeal on the pretext that the appellant has no proper business experience to contest for a technocrat Senate seat.

The JUI candidate had filed an appeal with PHC after the Appellate Tribunal had earlier rejected his plea to allow him contest the election.