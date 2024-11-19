Open Menu

PHC Dismisses NAB Notice Against KP CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PHC dismisses NAB notice against KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday dismissed a notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted a hearing on the petition of Ali Amin.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer argued that NAB could only investigate cases involving amounts exceeding Rs 500 million, while the case in question concerned Rs 304 million. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the inquiry against Gandapur was still ongoing and that the notice issued to him had now expired.

The prosecutor also clarified that no new notice had been issued to the petitioner and stated that the amount under investigation might exceed Rs 500 million.

Chief Justice PHC Ishtiaq Ibrahim questioned NAB’s jurisdiction under the revised laws, noting that only cases involving amounts above Rs 500 million fall within its purview. The court concluded that since no new NAB notice was pending against the petitioner, therefore there was no basis to continue the case.

The bench subsequently dismissed the NAB notice and disposed of the petition.

