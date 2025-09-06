Open Menu

PHC Dismisses Nine Judges Over Vilating Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday dismissed nine judicial officers after an internal inquiry found them guilty of violating the code of conduct.

In a notification issued here by the Chief Justice PHC, the dismissed officers included several additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges and a civil judge.

The High Court initiated an inquiry against them and when allegations were proven, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court issued show-cause notices, offering them a chance to defend themselves.

However, according to the High Court's statement, the judges were unable to clear their Names, leading to their dismissal.

The Additional and Session judges are Qaiser Rahim, , Malik Amjad Rahim, Mrs. Riffat Aamir, Manzoor Qadir, while Senior Civil judges are Safeer Qaiser Malik, Adil Akbar Khan, Rashid Rauf, Shah Hussain, and civl judge Tasawar Hussain.

