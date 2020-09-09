PHC dismisses petition challenging appointments of Chairman BoG AMTI, Dean ATH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar bench Wednesday while giving the verdict declared the appointments of the Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Dr. Asim Yousuf and Dean Professor Dr. Umer Farooq as legal, in accordance to the law and on merit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar bench Wednesday while giving the verdict declared the appointments of the Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Dr. Asim Yousuf and Dean Professor Dr. Umer Farooq as legal, in accordance to the law and on merit.

The PHC Peshawar bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar.

According to the PHC verdict, after hearing the arguments of both sides in the writ petition filed by Annela Asim and Shabnam Nawaz advocate, the bench dismissed the petition and declared the appointments of Dr. Asim Yousuf and Dean Professor Dr. Umer Farooq legal and according to the law, the defense council was comprising Rehman Qadir and Kiran Ayub Tanoli.

The petitioner challenged the appointment of Dr. Asim Chief Medical Officer Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital working as Chairman BoG AMTI, Professor Dr.

Umer Farooq as Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) which was nullified by the PHC Peshawar bench verdict.

While talking to the media about the PHC verdict ATH spokesperson Ambar Javed said that justice has prevailed and it was proven that the appointment of members of BoG and the management was purely on merit. She further said that the BoG is determined about the hiring process of each and every candidate on merit.

While giving the details the spokesperson said that Dr. Asim Yousuf was the chief Medical officer at Shukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Chairman BoG, AMTI since October 2018.

Chairman BoG Dr. Aasim Yousaf has served the institution as a member of the board of governors before that and had played an instrumental role in the installation of the Hospital Information Management System in the hospital, adding she said.