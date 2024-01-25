PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Thursday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf seeking holding of general election under supervision of judiciary.

The division bench of PHC comprises Justice Ejaz Anwar Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad announced the reserved judgment and dismissed the PTI petition.

Senior lawyer, Moazam Butt advocate appeared on behalf of PTI who pleaded holding of general election 2024 under supervision of the judiciary.

Earlier, the court heard the arguments of all stakeholders and dismissed the PTI petition.

