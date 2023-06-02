PHC disposes of 1,945 cases in April; 42,132 pending

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in its monthly performance report released here on Friday said that during the month of April some 1,950 new cases were filed in the court while 1,945 were disposed of.

The spokesman of PHC said that at present there was a pendency of 42,132 cases in the high court for which the Chief Justices Justice Musarat Hilali has given special directives to decide these cases expeditiously.

The spokesman said that during the month of April some 34,186 new cases were filed in the District Judiciary while the courts decided a total 35,028 cases in the month, adding that the number of pending cases in the District Judiciary is 266,288.

He said that the CJ PHC Peshawar has ordered constitutions of the special benches to expedite the disposal of the cases.

The Chief Justice while expressing her satisfaction about the over the performance of the District Judiciary issued instructions to the District Judges and Family Court Judges to dispose of the cases at earliest.