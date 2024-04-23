PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in a case of alleged rigging in elections after JUIF withdrew its application from the Election Commission.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah and Justice Khurshid Iqbal conducted hearing on the writ petition of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and MNA Dawar Kundi.

The JUI had filed an application to election commission alleging that Ali Amin Gandapur rigged the general elections in DI Khan with the help of Taliban.

KP CM had challenged the application of JUIF leader Kafil Nizami in the high court.

The court disposed of the petition of KP CM after withdrawal of JUI's application from the Election Commission.

In another petition filed by JUIF leader Kafil Nizami against KP CM for not mentioning his assets to the election commission during election, the court adjourned the hearing while maintaining the stay order against the Election Commission.