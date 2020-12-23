UrduPoint.com
PHC, Elementary Education KP Notifies Winter Vacation Schedule

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PHC, Elementary education KP notifies winter vacation schedule

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of provincial government, Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified winter vacation plan 2020-21 for PHC, district courts, private and government schools and colleges.

According to PHC notification, winter holidays for the staff of PHC Peshawar, its benches and all the district courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start from December 24 till January 1, 2021.

However, the duty judges will continue their work of conducting cases of urgency during these holidays. The duty judges will hear only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by the court, urgent petitions seeking an injunction and any other matter of genuine urgency.

According to education department notification, all government schools and colleges of plain and hilly areas would remain close from December 24 till January 11, 2021.

Besides the students, the teaching staff of schools and colleges would also avail themselves the winter vacations while on January 11, 2021, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood would decide whether to reopen the educational institutions or not.

During the year 2020 from March and onward educational institutions were remained closed most of the time due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

