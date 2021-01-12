(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Tuesday allowed extension in interim bail of PMLN provincial president, Amir Muqam in a case of assets beyond known means filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Lal Muhammad Jan Khattak and Justice Ejaz Anwar heard the petition from Amir Muqam on extension in bail before arrest (BBA) and questioned if the petitioner had appeared before the investigation officer of NAB.

Barrister Mudassir Ameer, the lawyer for Amir Muqam told the honorable bench that his client appeared before the investigation officer on 7th January. He said his client needed time to respond to queries filed by the NAB.

The bench after hearing the arguments allowed extension in Amir Muqam's interim bail and adjourned the hearing.