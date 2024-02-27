Open Menu

PHC Extends Bail Of Ali Amin Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

Peshawar High Court on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur till March 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur till March 19.

During the hearing on an application of Ali Amin Gandapur for details of cases against him, a two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed ordered that he should not be arrested in any case till the next date of hearing.

The court also sought details of cases against Gandapur on March 19 and adjourned the case.

