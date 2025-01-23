Open Menu

PHC Extends Ban On Gold Mining In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

PHC extends ban on gold mining in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court has extended a ban on gold mining in Kohat district due to the use of mercury in the process and directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to inspect the environmental conditions of the area.

The court has also sought a report from the provincial government before the next hearing.

Advocate Nauman Mohibullah Kakakhel, in his petition, argued that mercury is used in the mining process in Kohat, which not only causes environmental problems but also leads to the disposal of waste into the Indus River, polluting the water.

He further stated that the waste generated from mercury usage negatively affects the Indus River and nearby agricultural lands. The use and improper disposal of this chemical are harmful to humans, animals, and plants and violate the Environmental Protection Act.

Deputy Director Legal of the Environmental Department, Mumtaz Ali, informed the court that more time is required for site inspection.

The court granted the provincial government a one-month extension and continued the injunction against the use of mercury in gold mining.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

15 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

15 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

16 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

15 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

16 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

16 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

16 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan