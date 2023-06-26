PHC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in May 9 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of several PTI leaders in cases of vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 and under 3-MPO.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ejaz and Justice Syed Arshad Ali conducted hearings on applications of PTI leaders and extended the interim bail of several PTI leaders including former Member of National Assembly Anwar Taj.

The court directed police and district administration to submit relevant records at the next hearing.