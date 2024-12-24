Open Menu

PHC Extends Interim Bail Of Shandana Gulzar And Other PTI Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:38 PM

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

Court directs a law officer to submit reports regarding PTI leaders including Shandana Gulzar

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Shandana Gulzar, Junaid Akbar, Asif KHan and others.

A PHC division bench comprising Justice S.M. Attique Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah passed the orders while hearing the plea seeking details of the cases against Shandana Gulzar and others.

During the proceedings, the petitioners' counsel argued that their clients had approached the court to obtain the case details. In response, the court asked a deputy attorney general whether the report on the cases had been submitted.

A law officer sought more time from the court and assured it that the report would be presented at the next hearing.

Justice S.M. Attique Shah remarked, “Now that negotiations have also started,”.

The petitioners' lawyer pointed out that Bench No. 1 had granted bail until January 21 in similar petitions. In response, the court remarked, “That bench granted it until January 21; we are granting it until the 16th,”.

Later, the court extended the interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and the other accused until January 16, and directed the Federal government and relevant institutions to submit their reports at the next hearing.

