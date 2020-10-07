UrduPoint.com
PHC Extends Muqam's BBA For 14 Days

Wed 07th October 2020

PHC extends Muqam's BBA for 14 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday extended the bail before arrest (BBA) of PMLN leader, Amir Muqam for further 14 days.

Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Atique Shah of PHC heard the petition and granted extension in BBA of Amir Muqam.

However, the National Accountability Prosecutor said though a notice has been served on Amir Muqam but the NAB was not going to arrest him during court proceedings.

The court while granting extension in BBA, adjourned the hearing till October 21.

More Stories From Pakistan

