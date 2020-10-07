(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday extended the bail before arrest (BBA) of PMLN leader, Amir Muqam for further 14 days.

Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Atique Shah of PHC heard the petition and granted extension in BBA of Amir Muqam.

However, the National Accountability Prosecutor said though a notice has been served on Amir Muqam but the NAB was not going to arrest him during court proceedings.

The court while granting extension in BBA, adjourned the hearing till October 21.