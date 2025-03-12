Open Menu

PHC Extends Protective Bail For Khadija Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday extended the protective bail for Khadija Shah until April 15 and barred authorities from arresting her in any registered case.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan and Justice Aurangzeb heard the case.

The court inquired about reports from the Interior Ministry and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding cases against her.

The Assistant Attorney General informed the court that the Interior Ministry’s report is still pending, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is conducting an inquiry against Khadija Shah in Lahore. NAB’s prosecutor stated that no response has been received from the anti-corruption watchdog.

The court directed the Interior Ministry and NAB to submit their reports and adjourned the hearing until April 15.

