Open Menu

PHC Extends Protective Bail Of Faisal Javed Until Feb 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PHC extends protective bail of Faisal Javed until Feb 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the protective bail of Senator Faisal Javed until February 10.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition filed by Faisal Javed seeking details of cases registered against him.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that cases had been registered against Faisal Javed by the Federal government, prompting the request for case details.

Deputy Attorney General Hazrat Syed informed the court that a report would be submitted and requested additional time.

The court directed the federal government to submit the report within 14 days and sought a comprehensive update on the cases. Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned until February 10.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

10 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

40 minutes ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

55 minutes ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

1 hour ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

1 hour ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan