PHC Extends Protective Bail Of Faisal Javed Until Feb 10
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the protective bail of Senator Faisal Javed until February 10.
A two-member bench, comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition filed by Faisal Javed seeking details of cases registered against him.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that cases had been registered against Faisal Javed by the Federal government, prompting the request for case details.
Deputy Attorney General Hazrat Syed informed the court that a report would be submitted and requested additional time.
The court directed the federal government to submit the report within 14 days and sought a comprehensive update on the cases. Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned until February 10.
