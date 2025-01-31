PHC extends protective bail of Shahram and Faisal Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday extended the protective bail of Member National Assembly, Shahram Tarakai and Provincial Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petition regarding details of case filed by the petitioners.

The court not only extended their protective bail but also issued an order preventing their arrest in any registered cases until the next hearing.

Petitioners' counsel, Advocate Muhammad Asif Babar, informed the court that his clients had requested details of the cases registered against them.

He mentioned that the court had conducted a hearing on January 21 and had sought a report from the government regarding the cases.

The lawyer further stated that the court’s written order did not mention protective bail, and therefore, the petitioners sought clarity on the matter.

In response, the court granted protective bail to both Shehryar and Faisal Tarakai, ensuring they would not be arrested in any registered cases until the next hearing.