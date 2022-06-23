UrduPoint.com

PHC Fines 3 Private Hospitals For Violating Rules

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PHC fines 3 private hospitals for violating rules

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on three private hospitals each for overcharging Covid-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on three private hospitals each for overcharging Covid-19 patients.

According to a spokesperson on Thursday, National Hospital (DHA), Evercare Hospital (Nespak Society) and Farooq Hospital (Westwood Colony) were fined for overcharging the patients.

The hospitals administrators were also directed to reimburse the extra money they charged, to all the patients falling in the category within 15 days and submit the compliance reports to the PHC office within 30 days.

In June 2020, the Commission had directed all Covid-19 treating hospitals of the province to treat patients as per the rates of February 2020. The PHC spokesperson said that the Commission would continue to visit other Covid-treating hospitals of the province as well to ensure their compliance to the directions.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Visit Money February June 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Saudi delegation evinces interest in fortifying ec ..

Saudi delegation evinces interest in fortifying economic ties

1 minute ago
 Divided Cyprus joins forces to fight fire

Divided Cyprus joins forces to fight fire

1 minute ago
 Seminar on State economy and annual budget held at ..

Seminar on State economy and annual budget held at Parliament House

1 minute ago
 UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial ..

UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial action

1 minute ago
 Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of Asif A ..

Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of Asif Ali Zardari's mother

4 minutes ago
 Rangers arrests fraudster from Lyari

Rangers arrests fraudster from Lyari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.