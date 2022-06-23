PHC fines 3 private hospitals for violating rules

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on three private hospitals each for overcharging Covid-19 patients

According to a spokesperson on Thursday, National Hospital (DHA), Evercare Hospital (Nespak Society) and Farooq Hospital (Westwood Colony) were fined for overcharging the patients.

The hospitals administrators were also directed to reimburse the extra money they charged, to all the patients falling in the category within 15 days and submit the compliance reports to the PHC office within 30 days.

In June 2020, the Commission had directed all Covid-19 treating hospitals of the province to treat patients as per the rates of February 2020. The PHC spokesperson said that the Commission would continue to visit other Covid-treating hospitals of the province as well to ensure their compliance to the directions.