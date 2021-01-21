UrduPoint.com
PHC Fines Illegal Hunter, Upholds Cancellation Of Hunting Licence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

PHC fines illegal hunter, upholds cancellation of hunting licence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC), headed by Chief Justice PHC, Justice Qaiser Rasheed, Thursday hand down a fine of Rs. One hundred thousands to a person for illegally hunting scores of birds and displaying pictures on social media.

The division bench also upheld cancellation of hunting licence of the violator by Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar High Court was hearing a writ petition filed by Ghulam Mustafa Wazir, resident of Peshawar, who approached the court to challenge cancellation of his hunting licence by Wildlife department as punishment over hunting of birds.

The Wildlife Department had submitted a case with Judicial Magistrate in May 2020 against Ghulam Mustafa for killing of a large number of wild birds during corona virus lock down and posting pictures on facebook.

Besides filing case, the Wildlife Department also canceled hunting licence of Ghulam Mustafa which he challenged in PHC.

During hearing, Deputy Conservator Wildlife, Muhammad Israr presented Wildlife Department and apprised the court about background of the decision and loss to diversity inflicted by the petitioner.

After hearing of arguments from both sides, Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rasheed upheld the decision of Wildlife and fined the petitioner with an amount of Rs. One hundred thousands as penalty over violation of Wildlife and Bio-diversity Act 2015.

