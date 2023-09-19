PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed resentment over the provincial government for not submitting a reply to the court order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed resentment over the provincial government for not submitting a reply to the court order.

During a hearing in a case against the removal and appointment of new law officers, the bench comprising Justice Attiq Shah, Justice Waqar, and Justice Shakeel imposed a Rs 100,000 fine on each KP Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Law Secretary, and Advocate General.

The court adjourned the hearing while seeking a government reply on the next hearing.