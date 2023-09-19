Open Menu

PHC Fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed resentment over the provincial government for not submitting a reply to the court order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A three-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed resentment over the provincial government for not submitting a reply to the court order.

During a hearing in a case against the removal and appointment of new law officers, the bench comprising Justice Attiq Shah, Justice Waqar, and Justice Shakeel imposed a Rs 100,000 fine on each KP Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Law Secretary, and Advocate General.

The court adjourned the hearing while seeking a government reply on the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Shakeel Government Court

Recent Stories

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic ..

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic issues

26 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting ..

IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Miza ..

28 minutes ago
 Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accou ..

Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accountability in State soon

28 minutes ago
 Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for ..

Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" on W ..

28 minutes ago
 ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electri ..

ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plaza ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

44 minutes ago
LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

39 minutes ago
 FESCO employee electrocuted

FESCO employee electrocuted

32 minutes ago
 SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital ..

SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules ..

32 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

32 minutes ago
 Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akra ..

Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akram

32 minutes ago
 DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Be ..

DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Beijing

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan