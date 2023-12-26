Open Menu

PHC Fixes PTI Petition Against ECP Decision For Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PHC fixes PTI petition against ECP decision for hearing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition for hearing against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declaration of its intra-party elections as void and the subsequent withdrawal of its election symbol, the bat.

The PHC Judge Justice Kamran Hayat will hear the case today.

Led by Barrister Gohar and Ali Zafar, PTI’s legal team including Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat filed the plea in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) today, seeking the suspension of the ECP decision.

APP/vak

