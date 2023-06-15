UrduPoint.com

PHC For Making Concerned Authorities Party In Collection Of Huge Money From Transporters Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PHC for making concerned authorities party in collection of huge money from transporters case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A two member-bench of Peshawar High Court on Thursday conducted a hearing in a case against collection of hefty amount from Pak-Afghan transporters and goods carriers on different check posts set up on Pak-Afghan route and ordered the applicant to make the concerned authorities party in case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali told the petitioners that they had not made anyone party in the petition to seek a reply or issue directives.

The transporters had submitted an application to the Human Rights Cell which was approved and scheduled for a formal hearing, said the counsel of the petitioners Aminur Rahman Yousafzai Advocate.

He argued that various check posts have been set up on the way from Peshawar to Torkham and millions of rupees are taken from transporters from Peshawar to reach Torkham border.

He said that the transporters trading on the Pak-Afghan route were earlier allowed to have two drivers and one conductor in the vehicle but now the government had allowed a driver and a conductor with the vehicle which was causing problems to the transporters.

He said that such a long journey is not possible for one driver alone therefore at least two drivers should be allowed.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Peshawar High Court Driver Vehicle Arshad Ali Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

13 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

26 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

28 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.