PHC for making concerned authorities party in collection of huge money from transporters case

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A two member-bench of Peshawar High Court on Thursday conducted a hearing in a case against collection of hefty amount from Pak-Afghan transporters and goods carriers on different check posts set up on Pak-Afghan route and ordered the applicant to make the concerned authorities party in case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali told the petitioners that they had not made anyone party in the petition to seek a reply or issue directives.

The transporters had submitted an application to the Human Rights Cell which was approved and scheduled for a formal hearing, said the counsel of the petitioners Aminur Rahman Yousafzai Advocate.

He argued that various check posts have been set up on the way from Peshawar to Torkham and millions of rupees are taken from transporters from Peshawar to reach Torkham border.

He said that the transporters trading on the Pak-Afghan route were earlier allowed to have two drivers and one conductor in the vehicle but now the government had allowed a driver and a conductor with the vehicle which was causing problems to the transporters.

He said that such a long journey is not possible for one driver alone therefore at least two drivers should be allowed.