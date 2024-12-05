PHC gives last chance to ECP for submitting reply in Senate Election case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Thursday gave a last chance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its response regarding the conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court was hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Azam Swati, seeking the immediate holding of Senate elections in the province.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that 11 Senate seats from KP were currently lying vacant, leaving the province underrepresented in the upper house of the parliament.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired about the ECP's plan to decide the election schedule.

In response, the ECP’s Special Secretary requested more time, stating that a meeting on the matter was forthcoming, and assured the court that a detailed response would be provided.

Chief Justice Ibrahim emphasized the urgency, noting that KP was not fully represented in the Senate.

The ECP official clarified that half of the province's seats remain vacant.

The court ordered the ECP to submit its response by December 24, warning that no further delay would be tolerated.

Later he adjourned the hearing until December 24.