PHC Grants 20-day Interim Bail Of KP CM In Arms, Liquor Recovery Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Thursday approved a 20-day interim bail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case and ordered him to appear in the relevant court.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Shahid Khan of Peshawar High Court during the hearing, sought details of the cases filed against the petitioner.

The court while barring the arrest of the petitioner in any case directed him to appear before the relevant courts.

It should be mentioned here that a day before, Judge Shaista Khan Kundi of the District and Sessions Court Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur for his continued absence in the arms and liquor recovery case.

The Islamabad court had ordered SHO Bahara Kahu to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur and produce him in the court.

Ali Amin Gandapur has also approached the Sessions Court Islamabad against the order of the Judicial Magistrate.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that bail has been granted in more than a hundred cases so far.

Advocate General said that there were several FIRs in different areas of Punjab, and bail should be granted to the petitioner to appear in the courts. On this, the court approved the bail request of KP Chief Minister.

