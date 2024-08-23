PHC grants bail to accused in narcotics smuggling case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to an accused, who was charged by police in smuggling of narcotics and ice drugs case.

A single bench of Peshawar High Court presided over by Justice Shahibzada Asadullah allowed the bail application of accused Imran Afridi resident of tehsil Jamrud Khyber tribal district after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

The accused was nominated in an FIR for allegedly smuggling eight kilogram ice and two kilogram heroin after police claimed to recover the said narco substances from his possession. Advocate Farhana Marwat appeared on behalf of the petitioner and prayed for the release of his client.

