Open Menu

PHC Grants Bail To Accused In Narcotics Smuggling Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PHC grants bail to accused in narcotics smuggling case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to an accused, who was charged by police in smuggling of narcotics and ice drugs case.

A single bench of Peshawar High Court presided over by Justice Shahibzada Asadullah allowed the bail application of accused Imran Afridi resident of tehsil Jamrud Khyber tribal district after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

The accused was nominated in an FIR for allegedly smuggling eight kilogram ice and two kilogram heroin after police claimed to recover the said narco substances from his possession. Advocate Farhana Marwat appeared on behalf of the petitioner and prayed for the release of his client.

APP/fam/1545

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Police Drugs Jamrud FIR Afridi From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan