PHC Grants Bail To PTI Leader Till Oct 12
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Friday granted bail to PTI, MNA Sheikh Waqas in two separate cases till October 12.
Sheikh Waqas is currently facing allegations filed under sections 341, 186, and 16 MPO at the Kotwali Police Station in Jhang.
Furthermore, additional charges have been registered against him under sections 468, 471, 409, 420, and 52/47 at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Faisalabad.
As part of the bail conditions, the court has ordered Sheikh Waqas to submit bail bonds of 50,000 each. The court also instructed him to appear before the relevant courts as required.
