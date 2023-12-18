Open Menu

PHC Grants Bail To PTI Provincial General Secretary, Two MLAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Justice Peshawar High Court hearing (PHC), Sahibzada Asadullah on Monday granted bail to PTI’s provincial general secretary Asghar Khan and former MLAs Ali Khan Jadoon and Nazir Ahmad Abbasi.

The court accepted the bail applications of the three PTI leaders and directed each to submit Rs 100,000 surety bonds along with guarantees of two persons for each.

The court also ordered the petitioners to appear before the concerned court in Abbottabad by December 30. The three leaders were booked by police station Bukot Abbottabad for organizing a workers' convention in violation of Section 144.

