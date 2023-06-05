PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted bail to former Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Karim of PTI in May 9 and 10 cases of vandalism and arson.

Justice Ibrahim Khan heard the application of Abdul Karim and granted him interim bail and adjourned the hearing till June 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government of KP had already KP Govt filed an application in PHC for the cancellation of the bails of the May 9 accused.

According to provincial police so far 310 main accused were arrested and were released on bail in different cases including vandalism and ransacking in buildings of Radio Pakistan and the Election Commission office on May 9 and 10.