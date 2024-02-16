PHC Grants Bail To PTI’s Nominee For PM Office Omar Ayub Khan In 24 Cases
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 01:55 PM
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, who was nominated for the Prime Minister's office, in 24 different cases.
Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan passed the order on the plea moved by Omar Ayub Khan.
The CJ directed him to deposit Rs100,000 as surety bond, and directed him to appear before the relevant courts. The court also stopped the relevant police and agencies from arresting him.
Babar Awan expressed satisfaction with the justice system at the Peshawar High Court, prompting the Chief Justice to affirm that they had dispensed justice in accordance with the law.
Earlier, Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, designated Omar Ayub Khan as the party's candidate for the Prime Minister's office in the ongoing government formation process. Asad Qaiser, a senior PTI leader, disclosed after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, that Imran Khan stated, "Omar Ayub will be our candidate for the Prime Minister's office."
Despite independent candidates supported by Imran Khan securing 92 out of 264 seats, becoming the largest political group in the Federal parliament, Imran Khan rejected the prospect of forming an alliance with any of the three major political parties that emerged after the recent elections.
