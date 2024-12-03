PHC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi until Dec 23

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman, until December 23.

The court also directed that she should not be arrested during this period.

Justice Waqar Ahmad conducted a hearing on a plea filed by Bushra Bibi's lawyer. During the proceedings, her lawyer informed the court that 27 cases had been registered against her.

The court inquired whether all 27 cases were registered in the same district and whether they were lodged on the same day.

In response, her counsel stated that while some cases were filed on the same day, others were registered on different dates.

The Additional Attorney General argued that the bail should be granted to the petitioner so that she could appear before the relevant courts.

Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that the purpose of granting bail was to ensure the accused could appear in the concerned courts. Following this, the court approved Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until December 23.