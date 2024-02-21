PHC Grants Interim Bail To PTI’s Nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:14 PM
Mian Aslam Iqbal, the PTI leader, who went into hiding after May 9 cases, appears before the Peshawar High Court to secure transit bail.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominated candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister office Mian Aslam Iqbal.
Justice Waqar Ahmed passed the order on the plea moved by the PTI leader.
The lawyer representing him told the court that 19 different cases were registered against Mian Aslam Iqbal in different cities including Lahore, Faislabad and Islamabad. He submitted that Mian Aslam Iqbal reached Peshawar High Court (PHC) to secure transit remand as he feared his arrest.
The judge asked whether he was not arrested after May 9 cases.
The counsel said that he went into hiding soon after registration of the cases.
After hearing arguments, the judge accepted his plea and granted him transit bail, with directives to appear before the relevant courts.
Senator Faisal Javed, another PTI leader, also secured bail from the PHC in a case registered against him in Islamabad. The court allowed him bail against surety bond Rs100,000.
Talking to the reporters, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the footages are available that he was not there during the May 9 riots.
"There is no footage or call record regarding my involvement in May 9 riots," said Mian Aslam Iqbal.
He said he was grateful to the judges of the Peshawar High Court who granted him bail.
