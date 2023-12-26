PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI lawyers, especially PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan thanks Peshawar High Court over what it said ‘remarkable judgment’ on the plea of the PTI.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2023) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted interim stay on the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding intra-party elections, and directed it to return symbol of ‘BAT’ to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A PHC single bench passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The court, however, stayed the order of the ECP and observed that the case would be fixed before a PHC division bench for further hearing of the case.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the Peshawar High court suspended the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan, and directed to return to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Symbol is the spirit of a political party. The symbol is a basic right of a political party as it has been held in several judgments,” said Barrister Ali Zafar while talking to the reporters outside the court.

“Today, PHC has ended that conspiracy against the PTI, its leaders and workers. This verdict has restored the public trust on the judiciary once again.

This is the judiciary to which we have come for justice,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

He stated that they are thankful to the Peshawar High Court for its remarkable judgment.

Responding to another question about another legal challenges to the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan said that they argued for four hours and highlighted that the ECP order was against the law. The judge’s remarks also showed the reality of the case.

The court also asked the law officer representing the government that how many other political parties were treated like this but the law officer could not say anything.

“We have submitted priority list to the ECP but that was stopped. These were 227 seats and these were quite important. But Thank God, we are not out of that process,” said Gohar Ali Khan.

To a question that the lawyers staged protests against the PHC about giving relief to a particular relief, the PTI chairman said that the justice mattered, and they got justice from other courts including the Lahore High Court. The courts always delivered judgements under the law.