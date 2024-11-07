PHC grants one-month protective bail to Omar Ayub

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC), comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Thursday granted one-month protective bail to leader of opposition in National Assembly MNA Omar Ayub

The court had ordered that Omar Ayub should not be arrested in any registered case and sought details of the cases registered against him.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer, Alam Khan Adenzai, advocate, said that the petitioner was leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

He said that 21 cases were registered against the petitioner, in which the bail had been granted, apart from these cases, the petitioner should also be provided with the details of the other registered cases.

The Chief Justice of PHC remarked tha a 14-day protective bail could be granted but the petitioner's lawyer requested one month bail contending that there were many cases against him and there was also smog in Punjab, and in such a situation it was difficult to appear in all relevant courts in 14-day, later the PHC granted one month protective bail to Omar Ayub.

