Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Monday granted protective bail to Chief Minister designate, Ali Amin Gandapur on surety bond of Rs100,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Monday granted protective bail to Chief Minister designate, Ali Amin Gandapur on surety bond of Rs100,000.

The bail was granted by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

DI Khan police had registered a case against him in connection with violence on May, 2023.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Police Muhammad Ibrahim Khan May

Recent Stories

Newports Institute wins Master Oil University cham ..

Newports Institute wins Master Oil University champions league season two

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's flag hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand

Pakistan's flag hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand

1 minute ago
 Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia ..

Red Cross probing fate of 23,000 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

1 minute ago
 Journalists should do court reporting with more re ..

Journalists should do court reporting with more responsibility: Islamabad High ..

9 minutes ago
 Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) ..

Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event

21 minutes ago
 SU issues schedule of buses

SU issues schedule of buses

22 minutes ago
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in ..

Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India

24 minutes ago
 Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre are ..

Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..

22 minutes ago
 Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomat ..

Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy

24 minutes ago
 House looted in Hassanabdal

House looted in Hassanabdal

24 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward ..

PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc

24 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack cas ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan