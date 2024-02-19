PHC Grants Protective Bail To Ali Amin Gandapur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Monday granted protective bail to Chief Minister designate, Ali Amin Gandapur on surety bond of Rs100,000.
The bail was granted by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.
DI Khan police had registered a case against him in connection with violence on May, 2023.
