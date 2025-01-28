Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Asad Qaiser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to former speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, restraining the police from arresting him in cases registered after November 24, 2024.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar Tuesday heard the petition seeking details of the cases filed against Asad Qaiser. During the hearing, the court issued an order prohibiting his arrest in new cases.

The counsel for Asad Qaiser informed the court that a protective bail had been granted in a previous hearing, but the order was not issued in writing. He requested the court to ensure a written order for the current bail.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired about the nature of the cases registered against Asad Qaiser.

The Deputy Attorney General clarified that neither the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nor the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had registered any cases against him. The counsel further requested the court to summon a report from the Islamabad Police to ascertain whether any cases were registered against him there.

The court directed the Islamabad Police to submit a report within 15 days and emphasized that the report should be obtained from the Inspector General of Police, not the Commissioner.

APP/vak

