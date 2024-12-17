PHC Grants Protective Bail To KP CM Till January 16
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and barred his arrested in any case until January 16.
The bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the protective bail application filed by Ali Amin Gandapur.
During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a report detailing the legal cases against the chief minister.
According to the report, 32 cases have been registered against Gandapur in Islamabad and 33 in Punjab.
The court approved the protective bail for the chief minister and instructed authorities not to arrest him in any of these cases until January 16.
The court also directed Ali Amin Gandapur to appear before the relevant courts.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eleven bills laid in NA, referred to concerned committees2 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to KP CM till January 162 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison21 minutes ago
-
NA passes National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 202432 minutes ago
-
Two women,child injured in roof collapse42 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred in terrorists' attack on check post42 minutes ago
-
NA passes Nippon Institute Bill Advanced Sciences Bill, 202442 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident42 minutes ago
-
580,000 children to be administrated anti-polio drops in ongoing drive52 minutes ago
-
Six POs machines installed1 hour ago