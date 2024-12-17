Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To KP CM Till January 16

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PHC grants protective bail to KP CM till January 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and barred his arrested in any case until January 16.

The bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the protective bail application filed by Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a report detailing the legal cases against the chief minister.

According to the report, 32 cases have been registered against Gandapur in Islamabad and 33 in Punjab.

The court approved the protective bail for the chief minister and instructed authorities not to arrest him in any of these cases until January 16.

The court also directed Ali Amin Gandapur to appear before the relevant courts.

